Stephens Inc. AR Buys 313,531 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,039,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,531 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF comprises about 0.8% of Stephens Inc. AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $49,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,157,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 209,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 23,383 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 156,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 27,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 80,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $23.08. 601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,077. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.84.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.