Stephens Inc. AR Buys 662,943 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,878,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 662,943 shares during the period. Owl Rock Capital accounts for approximately 0.7% of Stephens Inc. AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.73% of Owl Rock Capital worth $42,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 286,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 16,631 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 62.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 39,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 15,226 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 149.9% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 252,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 151,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth about $615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $353,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Owl Rock Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCC. Hovde Group cut their target price on Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Owl Rock Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.49. 11,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $15.33.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $264.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.74 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 48.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.12%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Featured Stories

