Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $14,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,117,096,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,778,000 after purchasing an additional 556,871 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,606,000 after purchasing an additional 553,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,898,748,000 after buying an additional 305,908 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW traded down $11.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $428.77. 13,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,444. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $462.62 and its 200-day moving average is $508.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 400.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total value of $242,144.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,348,088.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total transaction of $456,922.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $346,613.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total value of $242,144.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,088.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,577 shares of company stock worth $8,503,327. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $613.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.19.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.