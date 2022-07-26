Stephens Inc. AR Has $19.11 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in FedEx were worth $19,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in FedEx by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 47,415 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,381 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $20,014,000 after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,095,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 1,792 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.57.

Insider Activity

FedEx Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.18. 40,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,382. The firm has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $298.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.93.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

