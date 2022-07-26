Stephens Inc. AR Has $21.54 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,189 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $21,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $17,147,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.12.

UPS traded down $5.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.78. The stock had a trading volume of 110,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,105. The firm has a market cap of $159.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

