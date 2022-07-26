Stephens Inc. AR Has $24.92 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,653 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $24,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.66. The stock had a trading volume of 36,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,200. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.90. The stock has a market cap of $190.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.24 and a 1-year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 18.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

