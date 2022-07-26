Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,441 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.28% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $29,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA IWO traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $218.78. 10,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,806. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.82. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $329.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

