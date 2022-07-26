Stephens Inc. AR Sells 48,761 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,761 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $32,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,249,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,380,000 after acquiring an additional 20,003 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $3.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.91. 7,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,559. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.55.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

