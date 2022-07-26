Stephens Inc. AR Sells 4,997 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,997 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $36,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,769,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,769,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 143,431 shares valued at $5,714,050. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.3 %

Blackstone stock traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $96.04. 47,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,896,553. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.36. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.82.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

