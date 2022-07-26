Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 9,992 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 635,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 1.29% of Onto Innovation worth $55,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 186.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 144.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Onto Innovation Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Onto Innovation stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.99. 1,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,450. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.06 and its 200 day moving average is $79.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.29. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.95 and a 1 year high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $241.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 15.81%. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Profile

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.