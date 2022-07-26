Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 15,581 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 834,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,581 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $62,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,161,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

MCHP traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $64.06. 28,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,108,554. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.276 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.57%.

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Microchip Technology to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.30.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

