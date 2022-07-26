Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 26,907 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,907 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 1.05% of RBC Bearings worth $58,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROLL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.29.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $215.70. The company had a trading volume of 157 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,428. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.74. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.28.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.91 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 5.40%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,990,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,071.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RBC Bearings news, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,990,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,071.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,408,320 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.



