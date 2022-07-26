Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $74.18 Million Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 283,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the quarter. Globant accounts for 1.1% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $74,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Globant by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,816,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $884,629,000 after buying an additional 54,946 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 1.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,474,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $386,441,000 after acquiring an additional 17,533 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,188,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $373,429,000 after acquiring an additional 349,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Globant by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,867,000 after purchasing an additional 60,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,029,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $323,468,000 after purchasing an additional 41,171 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant stock traded down $3.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.29. The stock had a trading volume of 714 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,261. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $159.56 and a 1 year high of $354.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.55 and a beta of 1.51.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.41 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Globant from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Globant to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.38.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

