Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $76.67 Million Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,700,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100,690 shares during the period. PRA Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 4.18% of PRA Group worth $76,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRAA. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PRA Group during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in PRA Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in PRA Group during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRA Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ PRAA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,854. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.22 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $240.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.46 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on PRAA shares. TheStreet cut shares of PRA Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th.

PRA Group Profile



PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

