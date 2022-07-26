Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Increases Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 872,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 80,515 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.50% of Cognex worth $67,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 6.2% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 50.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cognex

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at $165,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognex Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CGNX stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.71. 2,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,501. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average is $59.82. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.63.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 16.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. TheStreet lowered Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.18.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

