Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Increases Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,827 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.22% of SVB Financial Group worth $72,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $346,160,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,556.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 151,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,981,000 after acquiring an additional 142,668 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 150,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,255,000 after acquiring an additional 102,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,491,564,000 after acquiring an additional 88,284 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,548,646,000 after acquiring an additional 84,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $557.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 3.8 %

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total transaction of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB stock traded down $14.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $376.30. 11,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,117. The business’s fifty day moving average is $429.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $355.37 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.83.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 35.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

