Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 15,591 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,591 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Match Group worth $45,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.43. The stock had a trading volume of 22,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,859. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.33 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.60.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

