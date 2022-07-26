Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the quarter. SiteOne Landscape Supply makes up approximately 1.2% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 1.15% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $83,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SITE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $1,135,308.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,065,918.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SITE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.77 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.34.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $805.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Stories

