STERIS’ (TSE:STE) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for STERIS’ in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 24th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.10.

Get STERIS’ alerts:

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$219.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$211.03 million.

STERIS’ Price Performance

About STERIS’

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS’ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS’ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.