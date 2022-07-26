Stewart Information Services (STC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $852.92 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Stewart Information Services to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of STC opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.65. Stewart Information Services has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.51%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STC. StockNews.com upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,624. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Stewart Information Services news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.91 per share, with a total value of $73,365.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,809.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,624. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $394,965 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 20.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 453,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,493,000 after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,885,000 after purchasing an additional 64,081 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 11.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,257,000 after purchasing an additional 34,755 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the first quarter valued at $1,674,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,706,000 after purchasing an additional 25,974 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Articles

