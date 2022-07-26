SThree plc (LON:STEM) Plans GBX 5 Dividend

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SThree Price Performance

Shares of STEM opened at GBX 370 ($4.46) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £494.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,272.58. SThree has a 1-year low of GBX 312.50 ($3.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 610 ($7.35). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 366.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 392.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.19.

Insider Activity

In other SThree news, insider Andrew Beach bought 5,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 396 ($4.77) per share, with a total value of £19,982.16 ($24,074.89). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,422.

SThree Company Profile

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley Associates, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, and Newington International brands.

