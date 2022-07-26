Stifel Financial (SF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Stifel Financial stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.43. The stock had a trading volume of 877 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,333. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stifel Financial has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.05%.

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.94 per share, with a total value of $619,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,223,470.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stifel Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 33,706 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 22.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 134.5% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 18,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 10,362 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SF shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.