Stifel Firstegy Comments on Pason Systems Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pason Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 24th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Pason Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PSI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective (up previously from C$22.00) on shares of Pason Systems in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$15.25 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.58.

Pason Systems Price Performance

Shares of PSI opened at C$14.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Pason Systems has a 52 week low of C$7.50 and a 52 week high of C$17.12.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$74.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$70.01 million.

Pason Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 38.98%.

About Pason Systems

(Get Rating)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.