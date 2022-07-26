Stifel Nicolaus Trims BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Target Price to $23.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 59.06% from the stock’s current price.

BIGC has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.81.

BIGC traded down $1.81 on Tuesday, hitting $14.46. 36,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,852. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.83. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $71.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $66.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.77 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $39,068.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,226.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BigCommerce news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 8,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $158,173.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 2,066 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $39,068.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,226.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,703 shares of company stock worth $1,090,233. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at $4,913,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $884,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,003,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

