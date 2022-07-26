StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $4.70.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 1,023.99% and a negative return on equity of 319.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Jaguar Health

About Jaguar Health

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JAGX. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 99,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.