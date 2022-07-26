StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Stock Performance
NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $4.70.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 1,023.99% and a negative return on equity of 319.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Jaguar Health
About Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jaguar Health (JAGX)
- Taking a Look at Nvidia’s Stock Amidst The Semiconductor Chip Gut
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
- The Institutions Like The Color Of PPG Industries
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.