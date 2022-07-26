StockNews.com Downgrades Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.27.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.76 on Friday. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $86.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.75.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,301,000 after buying an additional 456,083 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,268,000 after buying an additional 2,267,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,361,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,557,000 after buying an additional 549,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

