StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $6.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 45.81% and a return on equity of 95.76%.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

