StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTIC. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Northern Technologies International Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTIC opened at $10.40 on Friday. Northern Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $96.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $18.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Technologies International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Northern Technologies International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in Northern Technologies International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

