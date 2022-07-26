StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Wilhelmina International stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.60.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.55%.
Wilhelmina International Company Profile
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
