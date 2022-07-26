StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Wilhelmina International stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.55%.

Insider Transactions at Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

In other Wilhelmina International news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc purchased 118,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.