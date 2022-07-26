StockNews.com Lowers Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of WES opened at $26.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.23. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $758.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.95 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 34.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert W. Bourne acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.90 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WES. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.