StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $85.27

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.27 and last traded at $84.89, with a volume of 480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.79.

StoneX Group Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $400.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.70 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Equities research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at StoneX Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneX Group

In other news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $25,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,621,218.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $25,545.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,621,218.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,620 shares of company stock valued at $3,294,668. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

(Get Rating)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.