Strike (STRK) Price Tops $18.68

Strike (STRK) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Strike has a market capitalization of $61.58 million and approximately $4.79 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Strike has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Strike coin can currently be bought for $18.68 or 0.00089317 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00016919 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,296,226 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance.

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

