Strike (STRK) Price Tops $18.68

Strike (STRK) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Strike has a market capitalization of $61.58 million and approximately $4.79 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Strike has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Strike coin can currently be bought for $18.68 or 0.00089317 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004781 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002172 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00016919 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001963 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000309 BTC.
Strike Coin Profile
Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,296,226 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance.
Strike Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.