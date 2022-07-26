Substratum Reaches Market Capitalization of $335,796.67 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Substratum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $335,796.67 and approximately $41.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

