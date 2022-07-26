Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,624 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 0.3% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 69,216 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,793 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 57,098 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart Stock Down 8.9 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.10.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $11.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,416,956. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $329.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

