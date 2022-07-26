Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $31.40 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $31,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.11. 6,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,661. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.53 and a 1-year high of $83.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.03.

