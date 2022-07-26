Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,996,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,645,000 after buying an additional 242,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,382,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,406,000 after buying an additional 95,284 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,416,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,664,000 after buying an additional 233,331 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,257,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,015,000 after buying an additional 65,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,415,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,460,000 after buying an additional 77,935 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $55.87. 4,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,150. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.75. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $79.23.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

