Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Purchases New Stake in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Standard Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,865,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,506 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $665,000. PSG Equity L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $571,349,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 408,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 182,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce stock traded down 0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,478. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. EverCommerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 7.73 and a fifty-two week high of 23.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is 11.27.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported -0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.04 by -0.10. The company had revenue of 143.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 140.50 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 10,752 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total transaction of 96,015.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,409,946 shares in the company, valued at 12,590,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EverCommerce news, CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 5,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total value of 46,623.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 984,478 shares in the company, valued at 8,791,388.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 10,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total value of 96,015.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,409,946 shares in the company, valued at 12,590,817.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,006 shares of company stock worth $232,234. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVCM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 19.36.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

