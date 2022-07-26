Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,293,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640,951 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 13.9% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. owned 0.30% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $69,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $46.08. 11,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,223. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average of $49.60. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

