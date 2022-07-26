Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $441,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 75.5% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 39,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,420,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
VOO traded down $2.80 on Tuesday, hitting $360.81. The company had a trading volume of 152,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,930,282. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.11.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
