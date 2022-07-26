Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 1,505 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 589,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,206,000 after acquiring an additional 27,951 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its position in Bank of America by 30.8% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 27,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.3% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 192,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1,498.2% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.2 %

Bank of America stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.65. The company had a trading volume of 261,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,692,344. The firm has a market cap of $271.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.29.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

