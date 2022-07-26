Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 4,631 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 3M by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,810,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,426,745,000 after purchasing an additional 179,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in 3M by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after purchasing an additional 450,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,910,601,000 after purchasing an additional 127,388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,293,000 after purchasing an additional 361,507 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,026,115,000 after purchasing an additional 171,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Argus downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.85.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock traded up $9.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.37. The stock had a trading volume of 268,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,748. 3M has a 12 month low of $125.60 and a 12 month high of $202.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

