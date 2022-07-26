Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) Rating Reiterated by Desjardins

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Desjardins in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Summit Industrial Income REIT Stock Performance
Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$1.17. The firm had revenue of C$59.12 million for the quarter.
