Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Summit Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Summit Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SMLP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,086. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $39.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $136.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SMLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $2.74. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $96.13 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Protective Life Corp purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 19,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

