Sumokoin (SUMO) Trading Down 8.6% This Week

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. Sumokoin has a market cap of $836,111.57 and $2,529.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.46 or 0.00694060 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000439 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000175 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 53,217,636 coins and its circulating supply is 46,517,636 coins. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sumokoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.