Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($1.40), RTT News reports. Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sun Communities updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.17-$7.27 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.52-$2.57 EPS.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $160.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.99. Sun Communities has a one year low of $148.64 and a one year high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

A number of brokerages recently commented on SUI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.25.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,804,526.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 31.7% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 32.1% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 4,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

