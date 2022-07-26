SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Roth Capital

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SPWR. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an underweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -110.66 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.94. SunPower has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $34.61.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $350.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.56 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. SunPower’s revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in SunPower in the first quarter worth $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in SunPower by 140.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SunPower by 205.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SunPower by 66.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 20.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

