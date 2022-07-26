SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Roth Capital

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SPWR. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an underweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.71.
SunPower Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of SPWR stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -110.66 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.94. SunPower has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $34.61.
Institutional Trading of SunPower
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in SunPower in the first quarter worth $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in SunPower by 140.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SunPower by 205.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SunPower by 66.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 20.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.
SunPower Company Profile
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
