Superior Plus Corp. (SPB) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 28th

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.
Superior Plus Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$11.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$10.80 and a 1 year high of C$15.96. The company has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 40.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.87.
Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$896.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.6999999 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Marquard & Bahls AG bought 25,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$288,588.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36,671,764 shares in the company, valued at C$408,611,463.19. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 34,300 shares of company stock worth $382,530.
About Superior Plus
Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.
See Also
