Superior Plus Corp. (SPB) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 28th

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Superior Plus Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$11.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$10.80 and a 1 year high of C$15.96. The company has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 40.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.87.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$896.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.6999999 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPB. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Superior Plus to a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark raised shares of Superior Plus to a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.02.

In related news, insider Marquard & Bahls AG bought 25,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$288,588.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36,671,764 shares in the company, valued at C$408,611,463.19. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 34,300 shares of company stock worth $382,530.

About Superior Plus

(Get Rating)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.