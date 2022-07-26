Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPB shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Superior Plus Stock Performance

Shares of SPB opened at C$11.45 on Tuesday. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$10.80 and a 12-month high of C$15.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Superior Plus Dividend Announcement

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$896.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.6999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 257.14%.

Insider Activity

In other Superior Plus news, insider Marquard & Bahls AG bought 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.15 per share, with a total value of C$88,066.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,679,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$408,893,890.37. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 34,300 shares of company stock worth $382,530.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

