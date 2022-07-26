SuperLauncher Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,406.00 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $628,062.94 and approximately $1,406.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000745 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00017297 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000309 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,180 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher.

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.