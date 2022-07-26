Surge Energy Inc. (SGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 28th

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Surge Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SGY traded up C$0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.43. 96,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,389. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.83. The firm has a market cap of C$786.06 million and a PE ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.85.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.51). The firm had revenue of C$169.12 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 2.9629325 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Surge Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Senior Officer Murray Bye sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total transaction of C$102,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,505,889.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SGY shares. Cormark upgraded Surge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. National Bankshares upgraded Surge Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

About Surge Energy

(Get Rating)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.